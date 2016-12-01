What’s Happening: December 1, 2016

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Holiday Open House & Santa’s Workshop in Havens Barn is Sunday, December 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. On view will be the Shelter Island School “Student & Faculty Art Show.” Free pictures can be taken with Santa and guests can make a personalized frame. Refreshments will include popcorn, sweets, cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider. Other activities include creation of your own decorations, ornaments, gifts and note cards. Christina Cunningham will assist adults in making ornaments. Music will be provided Island Folk with a sing-along from 3 to 4 p.m.

Please bring an unwrapped toy (for a boy or girl) to donate to a child in need.

HOLIDAY GREENS WORKSHOP

The Shelter Island Garden Club hosts a “Holiday Greens Workshop” on Monday, December 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall. This fun workshop is for members and interested friends who would like to create holiday home decor or gifts from greens provided by the club. Bring tools and ornament materials to adorn your greens. For details, call event chair Lolly Hedges Ryder (631) 749-4335.

WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCHEON

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will hold its Holiday Luncheon at noon on Tuesday, December 6 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

All are welcome. Please bring a gently used item for the silent auction as well as a covered dish.

A $5 ticket buys a chance for a reversible, 42” round holiday quilt donated by club president Nancy Fredericks with the proceeds being used for local charities. Call Nancy at (631) 749-1972 for a ticket if you can’t make the meeting. A monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry would be appreciated.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library’s Holiday Craft Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The fair will take place on the lower level of the library.

TREE LIGHTING

Gather around the tree for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual town tree lighting on Wednesday, December 7 at 6 p.m. in front of the police station. Join in the caroling with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Tom Damiani, the Scouts, and students and teachers of Shelter Island School. Afterwards, all are invited to the Youth Center for hot chocolate and cookies and a visit with Santa. STARs Café will donate their famous hot chocolate for the event.

Volunteer cookie bakers are appreciated. Drop off cookies at the Legion at 5:30 p.m.

CELEBRITY CHEF

At the next Celebrity Chef dinner, Chef Maria from Maria’s Kitchen will cook a multi-course menu featuring: guacamole with chips and pico de gallo, pollo a la plancha with sauteed peppers and onions, rice, beans and salad, tres leches cake and Churros. The dinner is Wednesday, December 7 at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The cost is $30. To reserve, call (631) 749-0805 extension 5#.

DECORATE YOUR DOOR

From December 1 to 18, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the third annual “Decorate your Door, Store or More” contest. Chamber members throughout the Island will decorate their businesses for the holidays and residents are encouraged to go on the chamber’s website between now and December 18 to vote for their favorite in one of three categories: classic, original, and whimsical. Visit shelterislandchamber.org for details.

LAMB AND PORK SHARES

Sylvester Manor is offering whole and half lamb and pork shares for sale. The shares are available on a first come first serve basis. Contact Andrew at aporzio@s.paulsmiths.edu for details.

Next week:

ISLAND STROLL

Take a walk! That’s the advice of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce which hosts an Island-wide stroll (or drive) on Saturday, December 10. The event runs 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Chamber member businesses throughout Shelter Island. Individual trees have been decorated by the local students and the Chamber is distributing a booklet highlighting those taking part in the day. Visit shelterislandchamber.org for details.

HOLIDAY RECEPTION

Mashomack Preserve’s 30th annual Holiday Reception at the Manor House takes place on Saturday, December 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event includes caroling and light refreshments. For details, call (631) 749-1001.

CHRISTMAS READINGS

On Sunday, December 11 at 3 p.m., the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church offers “Christmas Readings,” an hour of seasonal stories, poems and essays reflecting our times selected and performed by Kathy and Terry Brockbank. Donations are appreciated.

HAVENS STORE OPEN

The 64th annual “Tea & Tree” at Sylvester Manor is Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is an open house thank you to members, donors and volunteers. Though not open to the public, it’s possible to become a new member of Sylvester Manor or contribute to the educaitonal farm’s year end appeal and join in the fun. Reservations are required, call (631) 749-0626.

Coming up:

HOLIDAY CONCERTS

Shelter Island School students in grades 8 to 12 will perform a holiday concert on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. The students in grades PK to 7 will perform the following night, Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m., also in the auditorium.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The Shelter Island PTSA sponsors its annual holiday boutique on Tuesday, December 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby of Shelter Island School.

COMMUNITY CONCERT

The Shelter Island Community Chorus, directed by Linda Betjeman, will present this year’s Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 18 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The concert will feature the chorus singing a new Christmas cantata with narration, vocal and insturmatl soloists, as well as other holiday selections.

As usual, there will be the ever popular Christmas music sing-along.

Come and celebrate the season wth the chorus. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Refreshments follow in fellowship hall.

CHRISTMAS POTLUCK DINNER

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church’s annual Christmas Potluck Dinner is Sunday, December 25 at 2 p.m. in the parish hall. The feast includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, egg nog, fruitcake, and various pies, all of which will be provided. Feel free to bring a dish to share — not a requirement — and be part of the fun where all pitch in and make it happen.

Reserve by Tuesday, December 22 at (631) 749-0770 or email stmarys11964@optonline.net. Let them know if you need transportation.

Across the moat

HOMEGROWN HOLIDAYS

Hayground School in Bridgehampton hosts its 6th annual Homegrown for the Holidays artisanal food a craft bazaar on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bazaar features unique, handcrafted food, art, jewelry and gifts of all types from more than 40 local vendors. The Hayground School is located at 151 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. For more information about the event, contact GreenMama@optonline.net , call (631) 537-7068 or visit hayground.org.

ROLL OF THE DICE

“Denim & Dice in December” a festive evening to “roll in” the holiday season, hosted by all three branches of the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, TWIGS, Southold West, East End/Shelter Island, will be held on Saturday, December 3, 7 to 11 p.m., Peconic Bay Yacht Club, Southold. Highlights include casino games, Texas hold ‘em, DJ, dinner buffet by Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs and fabulous prizes. Tickets are $125. To register by email, contact nuttybarb@aol.com, cc8985@hotmail.com or TWIGS.ELIH@hotmail.com. For more information and reservations, call (631) 765-3464.