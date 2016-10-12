What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches wrote, correctly, that last week’s photo, see below, “is the plaque that is displayed at the Shelter Island Heights Post Office.”

Christopher Stone also knew his Island history and identified the plaque dedicating the post office when it was built in 1965.

Last week a caller identified our photo but requested anonymity, suggesting a new contest called: Who was that?

This week we received a call from a woman who said she knew the identity of the mystery caller, “But I wish to remain anonymous.”

If you know … oh, forget it.