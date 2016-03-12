What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card Jr. said last week’s photo, see below, was of junked cars at the Recycling Center, loaded for transport to a recycling facility off-Island. “Did you know,” Mr. Card added, “that the vehicles we drive today are said to be made from vehicles that have been recycled three times already?”

Tom Speeches emailed us with the correct answer.

And a message left on our voice mail correctly identified the photo. But the caller added a head-scratching sign off, saying he would like to “remain anonymous. Maybe you’d like to do a column next week called, ‘Who was that?’”