Weekly Calendar: Thursday, December 8 — Friday, December 16

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Lego Club, 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Third annual Decorate Your Door, Store or More, a contest sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Vote online for your favorite through December 18. shelterislandchamber.org.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Anime Club, watch episodes with fellow fans. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Live music Friday night, with Heather and Pete. 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion. Free. Bar and food service available.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Island wide stroll or drive, individual tree decorating by K-12 classes, booklet of all participating businesses distributed. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the Island.

Havens Store, at the Shelter Island Historical Society open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (631) 749-0025.

Holiday Extravaganza, party for kids with stories and fun. 2 p.m., library.

Annual “Tea and Tree” holiday celebration, an open house “thank you” to Sylvester Manor’s members, donors and volunteers. Music by Tom Hashagen, Lisa Shaw and “Holiday Jam.” 1 to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor. New members and donations to the Year End Appeal welcome. Reservations required; call (631) 749-0626.

Winter Festival, sponsored by the Shelter Island PTSA. For information call Vicki Weslek, (631) 965-6065.

Second Annual Tree Lighting, benefits the Shelter Island Historical Society. 4 to 6 p.m., The Chequit.

30th Annual Holiday Reception, caroling and light refreshments. 2 to 5 p.m., Mashomack Preserve Manor House. (631) 749-1001.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Candy cane decorations, 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club cookie swap, bring two dozen cookies to exchange and an appetizer to share with the group. New participants welcome. 6 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Paper snowflakes, 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Holiday concert, by Shelter Island School students in grades 8 to 12. 7:30 p.m., school auditorium.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Poinsettia paper flowers, 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your work and the work of others in a supportive, creative, non-competitive environment. Bring three pages of your work. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Holiday concert, by Shelter Island School students in grades pre-K to 7. 7 p.m., school auditorium.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Wii U, play favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogue, “Wine Pairings for the Holidays” with wine consultant Dorothy Dean-Thomas. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 9: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

December 12: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

December 12: MS4, 3 p.m.

December 12: Board of Education meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.

December 12: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

December 12: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

December 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, 9 a.m.

December 13: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

December 14: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.