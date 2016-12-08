Weekly Calendar: December 1 — December 8, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Make a snowball wreath, to decorate the children’s room at the library. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Book Club, discussion on “Remarkable Creatures” by Tracy Chevalier, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your work and the work of others in a supportive, creative, non-competitive environment. Bring three pages of your work. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Third annual Decorate Your Door, Store or More, a contest sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Vote online for your favorite through December 18 at shelterislandchamber.org.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Science Fair, at Shelter Island School during school hours.

Wii U, play favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Confessions of an Early Boomer,” a one-woman program by Jenifer Maxson. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

St. Nicholas Day Fair, handmade items, crafts and silent auction and raffle items. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Nick visits from 11 a.m. to noon. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. (631) 749-0025.

Havens Store, at the Shelter Island Historical Society open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (631) 749-0025.

Fourth Annual Tree of Lights, sponsored by East End Hospice. Christmas tree lit and decorated with ornaments for loved ones who have passed. Music by Tom and Lisa. 2:30 p.m., library. Refreshments follow.

Holiday Craft Fair, sponsored by Friends of the Library. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Holiday open house, with Santa’s workshop. 1 to 4 p.m. Havens House Museum and Barn. (631) 749-0025.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

Garden Club of Shelter Island, “Holiday Greens Workshop” create home decor and gifts. Bring tools and materials to use or purchase from Ways and Means. 10 a.m., St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall. Open to the public.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday Luncheon, Shelter Island Women’s Club. Bring a gently used item for silent auction and a covered dish to share. $5 tickets for a quilt raffle. Bring a monetary donation or non-perishable food item for the food pantry. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

Youth Advisory Board meeting, 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

“Do as you please” bus trip to New York City, meet 6:50 a.m. at North Ferry to catch bus in Greenport at 7:10 a.m. Bus leaves Bryant Park on 42nd Street at 5:45 p.m. sharp. $30 covers ferry and bus. Sponsored by the town’s Recreation Department. Call Garth Griffin at (631) 749-0978 for details.

Holiday card making, 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Celebrity Chef, Maria from Maria’s Kitchen makes a four-course Mexican meal. 6 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $30. For reservations call (631) 749-0805 extension 5#.

Town tree lighting, caroling and lighting 6 to 8 p.m. outside police headquarters followed by hot chocolate, cookies and visits with Santa at the Youth Center. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Cookie bakers drop off 5:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor Day dinner, 6 p.m. American Legion Hall. Spaghetti and meatballs, sausage, dessert. $15. Reservations required at (631) 749-1180.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Lego Club, 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Third annual Decorate Your Door, Store or More, a contest sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Vote online for your favorite through December 18 at shelterislandchamber.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 5: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

December 6: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 7: Deer & Tick meeting, 10 a.m.

December 7: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.