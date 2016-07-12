State to fund addiction services

In the ongoing effort to curb the use of heroin and prescription opioid misuse, New York State is funding a $3.85 million project to expand addiction support initiatives, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) announced this week.

Money would fund initiatives through three basic programs:

• Up to $100,000 in grants from a fund of $1.2 million would go to the Family Support Navigator programs in each of the state’s 10 economic development regions. For Long Island and New York City, this would be the first time such services are being made available by the state.

• Grants of up to $150,000 from a $1.65 million fund would pay for peer engagement specialists in the 10 areas, again fore the first time on Long Island.

• Grants of up to $100,000 from a $1 million fund would be available for supporting existing community coalitions and forming new coalitions to help coordinate community resources.

They would be charged with efforts to prevent drug abuse; support treatment and recovery programs; and respond to community-specific concerns.

Funding will be made available through Requests for Applications that are administered by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and are online at the NYS-OASIS Procurements website.

In the interim, those struggling with addiction or whose loved ones are struggling can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll free 24-hour HOPEline at 1-877-8-46-7369, Mr. Thiele said.

j.lane@sireporter.com