Shelter Island Reporter Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On December 8, Adam R. Janiel of Selden was ticketed on Ram Island Road for making an improper/unsafe turn without a signal, and Jose A. Perez of Cutchogue was ticketed on North Ferry Road for having inadequate or no stop lamps. Seamus M. McCarthy of Greenport was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road on December 9 for speeding 56 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

Twice last week false 911 calls were the result of children playing with phones.

A caller on December 6 said he’d been the target of a telephone scam. A Tarkettle resident told police on December 7 that via a remote camera he saw a truck enter his property; the responding officer found it belonged to a tree crew removing a tree on a neighboring lot.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automated fire alarm at a Shorewood residence on December 8. There was no indication of fire at the property and, as the house was locked, the caretaker was notified to follow up.

An officer on patrol found a light was on and a door was left unlocked at Center building overnight on December 9; the person in charge of the building was notified.

On December 10, an officer on patrol saw a hunter on property where he believed hunting was not permitted. The officer contacted the property owner who confirmed that no hunting was allowed. The hunter was asked to leave and to remove tree stands and other equipment.

A Center caller reported finding a dead deer on December 11; it was removed by the Highway Department.

Two patrons got into an altercation at a restaurant on December 12, prompting a call to police requesting that an arrest be made. The incident didn’t meet the criteria of harassment and so there was no arrest. Later, an officer followed a suspicious vehicle in the Heights, but did not have sufficient grounds to pull over the driver.

Among items lost and found last week: A purse was returned to its owner; the number of a lost (or possibly stolen) license plate was entered into the state’s eJustice portal; an item was placed into the police impound container; and a resident who lost her handbag in Riverhead was advised to report the matter to police there and also given advice on how to guard her identity.

Police also investigated a stalking complaint and a report of possible underage drinking and illegal drug use; and received a resident’s complaint that a neighbor blew leaves onto her property.

Owners of a boat and a trailer were asked to remove them from roadside shoulders in anticipation of snow plowing operations.

AIDED CASE

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 10.