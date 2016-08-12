Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Following a traffic stop on School Street on November 30, Shane T. Hughes, 32, of Shelter Island was arrested for unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, and using a mobile phone while driving. He was released on station house bail of $100 and ordered to appear at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONS

Jonathan L. Brandeis of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue on December 3 for driving an unregistered limited use vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

Adam B. Hashagen of Shelter Island hit a deer on December 2 causing damage to the driver’s side front of his vehicle that was estimated in excess of $1,000.

Elizabeth L. Curtin of Shelter Island hit a deer on December 5, causing minor damage to her vehicle.

Linda Bruno of Shelter Island reported on November 29 that her car parked in the North Ferry lot was apparently hit by another sustaining minor damage.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 29: a boat in distress call was a false alarm; a floating dock was retrieved from the police impound lot; a Long View cable wire was down; off-Island bus drivers who bypassed the School Street “Do Not Enter” sign were advised of the proper route; and a bank card left in an ATM was turned in (it was later picked it up).

In Harbor View, police began investigating a possible grand larceny on November 30.

A Center caller reported suspicious activity in a neighboring home on December 1.

On December 2: the Highway Department removed a downed tree in South Ferry Hills; an officer found an item of property on Ram Island; and a loose dog was recovered.

A sailboat was picked up from the police impound lot on December 3. Later, police canvassed the area of Our Lady of the Isle cemetery after a report of a gunshot.

A Long View dog that got loose was retrieved before police arrived on December 4. Later, a Tarkettle caller reported an unusual light from a neighbor’s home; it turned out an exterior fixture was malfunctioning.

On December 5: a burglary alarm proved false; a West Neck caller reported concern about creosote contamination from old dock timbers buried two years ago; police opened a drug investigation and assisted in documenting a possible identity theft.

Also that day, a Hay Beach caller reported that a dog walker had been bitten by another dog. The caller had provided First Aid.

The biting dog had no previous violations, so no charges were filed. Both dog owners were advised to update their expired dog licenses.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported an aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 30, December 3 and December 5.