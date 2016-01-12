Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On November 22 on New York Avenue, where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, Sara A. Otis of Rocky Point was ticketed for speeding 48 mph and Charles M. Beckerman of Shelter Island was ticketed for speeding 40 mph.

Michael More of Medford was ticketed on November 25 on North Ferry Road for failure to stop at a stop sign, improper or unsafe turn without a signal and being an unlicensed driver.

Laura Rubin of New York City was ticketed on November 26 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign and having improper license plates.

ACCIDENT

Rhea Jo White of Shelter Island was driving eastbound on South Ram Island Drive on November 23 when a deer ran out of the woods and into the driver’s side of her vehicle, causing damage estimated at over $1,000. The deer ran off.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 23, a caller reported a dog locked in the cab of a pickup truck parked in the sun in the Center with the windows rolled up. The truck was gone when the responding officer arrived.

An anonymous complaint about people on a private beach on November 24 turned out to be hikers from Mashomack who were unaware they had crossed private land while entering the beach to take a break.

On November 24, police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle; a caller reported a water main break in the Heights, and an officer asked a Heights resident to turn down music that annoyed a neighbor.

Officers assisted with traffic control for the Turkey Plunge on November 26 at Cresent Beach.

A caller reported on November 26 that hunters were setting up tree stands and hunting on property were no hunting is allowed.

The animal control officer directed the hunters to remove their stands and advised the caller to be sure to clearly mark the property.

On November 27, a West Neck caller reported that someone was burning a large pile of leaves. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and found that the person supervising the fire was unaware that a town burn permit was required.

The next day, an officer dispatched an injured deer and a resident who reported having received numerous harassing phone calls was advised to allow police to handle the matter should it be repeated.

Shelter Island police observed no violations during an East End DWI Task Force initiative over the holiday weekend. Officers responded to a minor accident involving personal injury and two false burglary alarms, and issued warnings for traffic violations to three drivers last week.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 23 and one on November 27.