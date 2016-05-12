Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Becker, Bodnar, Zabel

Catherine Kupsh Becker

Catherine Becker passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2016 surrounded by friends and family, just a few weeks short of her 99th birthday.

Catherine was born in the Bronx to John Kupsh and Anna Klenck Kupsh. She grew up in Queens, living with her maternal grandparents (her mother died from complications of the 1918 flu pandemic), her father, her brother, Henry, and her mother’s sister, whom everybody called “Auntie.”

Catherine graduated from Pace University with a degree in accounting, and worked for the Eberhard-Faber pencil company as an export accountant. She met her husband, Milton T. Becker, in accounting class, and they were married in 1940. In 1951 they moved to Roslyn Heights, New York. They rented for several summers on Shelter Island and built their own home on Little Ram in 1959, to which they eventually retired.

Catherine and Milton thoroughly enjoyed retirement and traveled extensively, including to Germany, Austria, Scotland, Sweden, Russia, Estonia, Bermuda, Alaska and Hawaii. Catherine especially appreciated the natural beauty and the culture of the American West. They enjoyed lunches and dinners out, and became long-time friends with several waiters, chefs, managers and restaurant owners.

Catherine was a member of Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church and the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. She was a founding member of the “Nine Holers,” a group of women who enjoyed a relaxed game of golf and especially the lunch at the club after. With her passing, there are only two of the original Nine Holers left.

She had many friends and an active social life until just before her death. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Milton, and her brother, Henry. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Becker Lynch (Robert), her son, Donald Taylor Becker (Regina), her granddaughter, Jasmin Becker, her grandson Richard Becker, and two great-grandchildren, Alexander, and Sophia Becker.

Catherine will be remembered as a true matriarch and continual supporter of her family, as well as a loyal friend who never complained and always had a good story and a joke to brighten the day. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service and celebration of Catherine’s life was held at on Saturday, February 4 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, followed by a reception in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Catherine’s name to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or the Shelter Island Public Library, PO Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Carmel A. Bodnar

Carmel A. Bodnar of Shelter Island died at her home on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2016. She was 87 years old.

She was born on July 16, 1929 to Raymond and Helen White. She married Harry F. Bodnar on July 26, 1952 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Following her graduation from the College of Mount St. Vincent, she enjoyed a 20-year career with the Northport School District as a second grade teacher.

From 1956 to 1989, she lived in East Northport before moving to Shelter Island.

On the Island, she was a communicant of Our Lady of the Isle Church and active at Mashomack Preserve.

Predeceased by her husband, Harry on July 6, 2016, she is survived by her children David of East Northport; Sharon of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Raymond of Minneapolis, Minnesota; a sister, Nancy Heffernan of St. Petersburg, Florida; and five grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexander, Julia, Brett and Kaitlyn.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, December 2 at Our Lady of the Isle Church on Shelter Island and

interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Janet Johnston Zabel

Janet Johnston Zabel of Shelter Island died on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2016 at the age of 92.

Arrangements were entrusted entrusted to The Shelter Island Funeral Home.