Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: A super Saturday

Thanksgiving weekend on Shelter Island, like many American places, provides space for a special time, when people celebrate with their families by either travelling to or hosting loved ones.

This sense of having a place to share happy memories is, if we’re lucky, one of the benefits of the long weekend. But we’re doubly fortunate that many Islanders remember more than just family gatherings from the past, but provide all of us with reminders of the community values of sharing and contributing that make our home better.

Plus, we have fun doing it.

The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund held its seventh annual 3 on 3 basketball tournament at the school gym and raised more than $3,500. The memorial fund, created by the Theinert and Kestler families, provides, among other charitable work, a free-of-charge retreat at Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico for active service members, veterans and Gold Star families.

The 3 on 3 tournament was the brainchild of Joey’s friends to help raise money for the fund. The festive atmosphere and sharp competition in the gym is a fitting tribute to an Islander who was taken much too young, remembering him as living life with energy, optimism and love of family.

Bob DeStefano’s report highlights the competitive action at the gym Saturday afternoon, and also mentions the sportsmanship and sense of a true community celebration.

Earlier in the day the library benefited from those participating in the7th annual Friends of the Library Turkey Plunge. More than $15,000 was raised by the Friends, an organization of volunteers that raises money for things the regular library budget can’t afford.

These volunteers work behind the scenes adding to the central place the library holds in our cultural life. On a practical level, the volunteers help fund necessary improvements such as a flagpole, a bench and bulletin board and always bring a commitment to learning, entertainment and community outreach.

Cheers to the Theinert Fund and the Friends of the Library for making Thanksgiving truly memorable.