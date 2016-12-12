The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on November 29, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was found guilty on two charges of violating the town noise ordinance in a bench trial. Judge Westervelt fined Ms. Bucalo $250 for the two offenses that were related to excessive dog barking. The judge gave Ms. Bucalo three options for making payment _ pay the fine, serve community service or purchase anti-bark collars for credit toward the fine.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on December 5, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Drugs charges against Ryan A. Sharp of New York City were dismissed to Superior County Court. Mr. Sharp was arrested here August 14 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, with intent to sell, a class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree; and criminally using drug paraphernalia/possession of a scale, according to the police report.

The Suffolk County Grand Jury will take up the felony charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, aggravated DWI, possession of marijuana and several traffic violations against William A. Gamez of Central Islip, who was arrested here on August 3.

Moises C. Garcia of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and was fined $300 plus a $93 state surcharge.

Carlos Abelino of Greenport pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver and was fined $100 plus $93. He also pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered vehicle, reduced from operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and was fined $75 plus $93.

Manuel Ramirez of Riverhead pleaded guilty of speeding 30 miles per hour in a 20-mph school zone, for which he was fined $150 plus $93; and pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver, for which he was fined $100 plus $93.

Harley N. Greco of Ridge pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from speeding 39 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone, and was fined $150 plus $25.

James M. Pakenham of Huntington pleaded guilty to a vehicle equipment violation and was fined $25 plus $63; a charge of driving with no inspection sticker was dismissed.

The court issued a bench warrant for Karin G. Payne of Houston on a charge of DWI first offense and a traffic violation, and issued a bench warrant, stayed for one week, for Christopher J. McCabe of Milford, Connecticut on two DWI charges and a traffic violation.

Jennifer Murray of Huntington Station was deemed a scofflaw by the court for a seatbelt violation.

These cases were dismissed: Mirren A. Gordon-Crozier of Santa Monica, California, for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration; Marcus Jaco of New York City for operating a personal watercraft without a safety certificate; and, on the town docket, Paul Moschetta for a violation of a dock ordinance.

Twenty-one cases were adjourned to a later date in the court calendar, 20 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.