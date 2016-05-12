Santa spotted on Shelter Island!

Santa was in the house last Sunday, December 4…. Well, actually the barn!

The big man’s visit came in conjunction with the annual “Holiday Open House & Santa’s Workshop” in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Attendees were asked to bring an unwrapped toy for a child in need. In addition to an art show by students and faculty at Shelter Island School, there were refreshments, workshops to make holiday decorations, ornaments and note cards, live music by the group Island Folk (with sing-along) and, of course, pictures with Santa.

Among those who had a chance to meet Santa was Larkin Bliss Morehead (above). We’re not sure what she wants for Christmas, but you can bet Santa does!