Reel Point dredge done; more action planned

While town officials await a plan for saving Reel Point, Suffolk County has completed the latest dredging of the area.

When County Executive Steve Bellone announced that Coecles Harbor was on the list for dredging in this cycle, there was initial concern by members of the Waterways Management Advisory Council that the project might conflict with a study being completed by the town and the Peconic Land Trust (PLT) — both of which own parts of Reel Point — to determine how to successfully save the spit of land that extends into Coecles Harbor.

But the study has been completed and the dredging recently finished, according to Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card Jr.

The study provides information on topography and the next step will be to feed the information gathered into a computer model that should render a printout providing the kind of sand and rock that constitutes Reel Point.

That will enable planners to determine what action can be taken to permanntly shore up the land.

j.lane@sireporter.com