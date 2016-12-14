The Perlman Music Program receives $40,000 NEA grant

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded a $40,000 grant to The Perlman Music Program (PMP).

The Art Works grant will support PMP’s 2017 summer music program on Shelter Island and is one of more than $30 million in grants that NEA Chairman Jane Chu has approved as part of the organization’s first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017.

“The arts are for all of us, and by supporting organizations such as The Perlman Music Program, the National Endowment for the Arts is providing more opportunities for the public to engage with the arts,” said Ms. Chu. “Whether in a theater, a town square, a museum, or a hospital, the arts are everywhere and make our lives richer.”

The Art Works category focuses on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; public engagement with diverse and excellent art; lifelong learning in the arts; and the strengthening of communities through the arts.

Approximately 40 young string players from all over the world attend The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School on Shelter Island. The 7-week intensive program is for exceptionally gifted students and features an outstanding faculty led by Itzhak Perlman.

During their time on Shelter Island, the students explore solo, chamber music, choral, and orchestral repertoire in a rigorous, yet non-competitive, environment. Weekly performance opportunities provide them with the opportunity to refine their repertoire in front of live audiences — locals and tourists alike are invited to attend dozens of free public events on PMP’s Shelter Island campus as well as at locations throughout the East End.

“We are grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for supporting our mission to nurture the future of classical music,” said Toby Perlman, Founder and Director of The Perlman Music Program. “Our concerts are attended by thousands of music lovers, whose encouragement enables our Summer Music School students to take artistic risks and develop their own musical voice.”

“ We are proud to share our students’ music-making with the public and to be a part of the vibrant arts community on the East End.”

For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.