Lechmanski seeks 4th term as fire commissioner

There’s no opposition, but three-time Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski takes nothing for granted as he makes a run Tuesday night for a fourth five-year term.

There have been write-in efforts in some recent years, but none succeeded and there have been no rumors of anyone planning to mount a write-in against him.

He’s running again, he said, because he has been the moving force guiding the Shelter Island Fire District through the tangle of information involved in converting radio signals from low to high band service as required by the Federal Communications Commission.

He said he doesn’t want to abandon the complex effort and leave it to someone else to have to get up to speed, he said.

The process has changed during the past few years as information supplied by Suffolk County and North Fork fire districts, particularly Southold that dispatches for Shelter Island, have provided information that varied in terms of equipment that would be needed and timing of the conversion.

It was Mr. Lechmanski who has cautioned his colleagues on the Board of Fire Commissioners to proceed slowly and not spend money until needs could be solidified.

Voting takes place Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Center Firehouse and because there’s no opposition, paper ballots will be used.

j.lane@sireporter.com