Lechmanski re-elected to commissioner post — will serve a fourth five-year term

“Somebody’s got to do it.”

That was Larry Lechmanski’s response to his 30 to 1 victory Tuesday night as he embarks on a fourth five-year term as a Shelter Island Fire District commissioner.

Mr. Lechmanski ran unopposed and there was one write-in vote.

In opting to seek another term, Mr. Lechmanski said it was primarily the work he’s been doing in recent years to guide the district in its transition from low to high band radio communications that compelled him to run again. The conversion is mandated by the Federal Communications Commission so it can sell low band frequencies to consumers.

Mr. Lechmanski has been Shelter Island’s primary liaison with fire districts on the North Fork and Suffolk County in monitoring the transition. Southold is the main dispatcher for Shelter Island emergency calls while Suffolk County provides backup.

There have been several changes in the past two years about when the transition would occur and what equipment would be needed. Mr. Lechmanski’s caution to his fellow commissioners to proceed slowly has saved the district money since he recommended delays in purchases until it could be determined exactly what would be needed.

He will be sworn in to his new term at the Fire Commissioners’ reorganization meeting on January 3.