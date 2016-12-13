Kal Lewis makes All-Long Island team

Freshman Kal Lewis was chosen last week to Newsday’s 2016 All-Long Island boys cross country team.

Running for the varsity cross-country team this past season, Newsday said, “When it came to small schools on Long Island, no one was better than Kal Lewis. When it came to small schools in the state, few could match his speed. Lewis was fourth in the Class D public school state championship in 16:21.8.”

Kal received his honor at Newsday’s Melville headquarters December 6