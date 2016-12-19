Jingle all the way

The Shelter Island School auditorium was the site of not one, but two holiday concerts last week featuring the musical talents of the school’s students. Grades 8-12 performed their concert on December 14, while the younger students took the stage on December 15, Pre-K students, from left, Tucker Ward, Gabriel Torrealba, Alice Potter, Dachi Davlianidze, Lila Notley and Michael Matz entertained the crowd with their rendition of Jingle Bells while their chorus teacher, Ms. Jessica Bosak, accompanied them on the piano.