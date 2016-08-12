Island volleyball players honored

On Monday, December 5 three Shelter Island volleyball players were honored by the Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association.

The awards dinner took place at East Wind in Calverton, which was lavishly decorated for the holiday season. Senior Melissa Frasco and junior Sarah Lewis received All-League accolades for their team leadership and outstanding play as libero/defensive specialist and setter, respectively.

Senior Nicolette Frasco was honored with an All-County Academic award, a significant achievement in a sport often known for its brainy players.

Coach Cindy Belt, proud mom Jasmine Frasco and Will Garrison also attended the festivities.