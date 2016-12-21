Heights hitting the heights again in real estate
Shelter Island Heights is being recognized again in the world of real estate as one of the priciest places in America to purchase a house.
In October, Time magazine listed the Heights in the top 10 — it ranked number 10 — of the most expensive ZIP codes in America, listing the average house price as $2.97 million and with an average household income of $140,380.
Now, PropertyShark — a New York city based website dispensing real estate information — has the Heights in its 50 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., coming in 36th with a median sale price for a house at $ 1.9 million.
That puts the Heights just ahead of San Francisco and trailing Medina, Washington, a town near Seattle.
Topping PropertyShark’s list was the South Fork’s Sagaponack, where the median price is $5.5 million to settle down.