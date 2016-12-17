First snow

A light drifting snow was falling over Shelter Island Saturday morning, the first significant snowfall of the season. But it wasn’t expected to stick around.

The National Weather Service (NWS) was forecasting snow, freezing rain and sleet until 11 a.m., then changing over to light rain.

Highs were expected to be about 45 on the Island today, but a southeast wind at 7 to 11 mph will make it feel as if the temperature is around the freezing mark.

Little or no ice is expected. The NWS says a total snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible.