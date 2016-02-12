East End Hospice Tree of Lights celebration

Each year at the start of the holiday season, East End Hospice holds its Tree of Lights celebration in communities throughout the area. These events are occasions that honor the memory of friends and family members with special tributes, spoken remembrances and music.

“This is a lovely ceremony,” said Hospice CEO Priscilla Ruffin, “one that allows us to make the memories of our loved ones part of this beautiful season.”

The Shelter Island East End Hospice Tree of Lights Ceremonies will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Public Library, Refreshments will be served immediately following the ceremony.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty and Assistant Library Director Laura Dickerson will open with the welcome message, followed by an opening prayer by Rev. Stephen M. Fearing of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Lisa and Tom Hashagen will provide music and a Kaddish prayer will be said by Barrie Silver. A memorial poem follows by Carolyn Denning, an East End Hospice volunteer, and a memorial to friends and loved ones will be offered by Fr. Charles McCarron of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

A reading of the names will follow along with a closing prayer by Fr. Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of Isle RC Church and closing remarks by Chrissy Michne of East End Hospice.

The tree of lights will be decorated with heart/star shaped ornaments that are dedicated to the memory of a family member or friend.

To have a heart/star dedicated to a loved one, please call Christine at (631) 288-7080.

On the North Fork, the Tree of Lights Ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the on the Village Green in Cutchogue.

East End Hospice provides in-home care for terminally ill patients and their loved ones in the area. For information regarding patient services or bereavement care, please call (631) 288-8400.