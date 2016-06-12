CPF money down by 5.6 percent

While there has been good news about an improving economy in many quarters, it hasn’t reached the East End’s real estate market — at least on Shelter Island and Southampton.

The Community Preservation Fund (CPF) numbers for the first 10 months of 2016 are down by 5.6 percent from last year’s numbers despite the fact that three of the five East End towns are showing small increases from the 2015 numbers for the same period.

The money comes from a 2 percent tax new property owners in the five East End towns pay on their purchases. The money had been used solely to preserve land in but last month voters in the five towns approved resolutions enabling each town to allot up to 20 percent of its CPF money for specific water quality projects.

The five towns brought in $76.98 million in CPF funds for the first 10 months of this year as compared with $81.55 million in 2015, according to Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor).

Despite the down turn, Mr. Thiele said the funds are on target to bring in $90 million by the end of this year and attributed the decline to the sharp cut in money generated in Southampton where that town brought in $49.5 million last year compared with $43.77 million for the same period this year.

Shelter Island is down by 5 percent and has been below last year’s numbers throughout the year. Southampton is down by 11.6 percent.

Shelter Island received $1.61 million for the first 10 months of 2015 compared with $1.53 million this year. There hasn’t been a single month so far this year in which CPF revenues on the Island have exceeded those of 2015.

The other three East End towns showed small gains from last year’s numbers. Southold was up by 5.5 percent, bringing in $5.33 million this year as compared with $5.05 million last year.

East Hampton has seen a 4 percent increase, bringing in $23.61 million compared with $22.71 million last year and Riverhead has seen a 2.2 percent increase this year in CPF funds at $2.74 million, up from $2.68 million last year.

Mr. Thiele noted that since the inception of the fund in 1999, the five towns have collected $1.17 billion in CPF money.

j.lane@sireporter.com