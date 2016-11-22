Yearbook club seeks to keep tradition afloat

“Pogatticut,” the Shelter Island School yearbook, has been published without fail since 1940 and with Thanksgiving upon us and folks returning home from distant places, what better time to flip through its pages with family and friends?

“We know in future years, when we review these pages, we will once again relive all joyous times and cherished experiences that were part of our school days,” states the forward of the 1949 edition.

But recent issues have seen a drop-off in ad sales that are crucial to the continued success of the student-run publication, prompting the Board of Education last week to agree to pay up to $5,000 in unmet expenses from the budget general fund.

School Finance Manager Tim Laube told the Reporter Friday that for the past two years most of the 100 issues of the yearbook ordered from the publisher, Jostens Inc. of Chicago, had been sold, but that ad revenue was off. A review of recent issues at the Reporter office shows the 2014 edition of Pogatticut carried 40 pages of ads, but there were just 21 pages in 2015 and 24 in the 2016 book.

In approving the funding November 14, Board President Thomas Graffagnino said plans have been put in place to ensure expenses are met in the future.

Members of the yearbook club — about 25 students this year — expect to boost sales by spreading the word at school and community events, such as the upcoming school concerts, according to English teacher Devon Treharne, who is one of two new advisors for the club. The other is English teacher Lynne Colligan.

Ms. Treharne she and Ms. Colligan have also put together a database of all businesses that have purchased ads in the past decade and have had students coordinate a direct mailing (and follow-up phone calls) to those past supporters, as well potential new advertisers. In addition to boosting ad sales, savings may be realized by reducing the number of pages — usually around 120 — and opting for a simpler cover.

Despite reports of a decline in the popularity of yearbooks elsewhere, Ms. Treharne said the Shelter Island yearbook remains a cherished tradition in this close-knit school community.

“In many ways, due to the size of the community, the yearbooks are more important here as heirlooms and keepsakes,” Ms. Treharne said.

Anyone who wishes to purchase yearbook or place an ad may do so by going to the publisher’s website jostens.com and entering the school name in the search bar. Ads can be designed on the site using drag and drop templates that allow for images and text to be arranged in a variety of layouts.

The yearbook costs $80, and some past issues are available. Yearbook ad prices are: $250 for full page, $150 for half-page; $80 for quarter page and $50 for eighth-page.

The yearbook club may also be contacted through the advisors, by email or phone at: devon.treharne@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 ext 144; or lynne.colligan@shelterisland.k12.ny.us; (631) 749-0302 ext. 113. Address inquiries by regular mail to Devon Treharne and Lynne Colligan, Shelter Island UFSD, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, 11964.

And, if you’d like to view past issues, the Shelter Island Historical Society has an extensive “Pogatticut” collection.