Worried about heating the house? HEAP can help

Predictions of a harsh winter have everyone thinking about heat, but while fuel costs have dropped, they’re still not affordable for some living close to the poverty line.

That’s why Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) wants residents to know help is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) that aided more than 1.4 million households last year.

“High heating costs can be a major financial challenge in the winter, but help is available,” Mr. Thiele said. “I encourage anyone who needs assistance to apply now.”

Those eligible for HEAP can receive up to $625 in assistance to offset their fuel bills.

The federally funded program provides assistance to both homeowners and renters and can be used for electricity, propane, natural gas, wood, oil, kerosene coal or other heating fuels. Funds are also available for home heating repairs, Mr. Thiele said.

Eligibility requirements include household income, number of residents in a dwelling, the primary heating source and whether anyone in the household is under the age of 6 or older than 60 or permanently disabled.

For this winter, a family of four with a household income of up to $53,076 annually or $4,423 a month can qualify for help.

New Yorkers can begin filing now for assistance by visiting the website at mybenefits.ny.gov or calling 1-800-342-3009.

The website also provides information about other financial assistance, including health care, legal assistance, nutrition and a wealth of other programs.

j.lane@sireporter.com