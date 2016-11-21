Wind fells tree at IGA

A pine tree of more than 40 feet was felled by strong winds this afternoon near the IGA’s southern entrance off Route 114 before the turn at Manwaring Road.

The tree, which was torn from its roots, fell into other trees, but didn’t block traffic and there were no injuries, according to the Shelter Island Police Department.

Winds were steady all afternoon at 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service with gusts as high as 46 mph.

The winds will subside only slightly tonight, according to the NWS, with winds predicted to be at about 23 mph gusting to 44 mph.