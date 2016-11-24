What’s Happening — Thursday, November 24, 2016

TAKE A DIP FOR THE LIBRARY

The seventh annual Turkey Plunge has arrived! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Library, the plunge is Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach.

Wear a bathing suit, a wet suit or even a costume and bring a warm towel! The plunge takes place rain, snow or shine. Sign in begins at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and most money raised. Minimum donation $25 to take the plunge. Register at the library or online at silibrary.org/plunge.

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING

A Thanksgiving community potluck dinner will be held in Fellowship Hall at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 24 at 2 p.m. Bring a dish to share or help out in the kitchen. The hosts will provide turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

For more information call Dana or Emily at (631) 749-5092. Rides and meals for the homebound can be arranged in advance.

MEET SOME REPTILES

Lizards and turtles and snakes, oh my! A Thanksgiving weekend treat for the whole family is coming up when Mashomack Preserve hosts “Reptiles: A Live Animal Presentation” on Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 2 p.m.

A Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist will be on hand to show and share facts about the very cool adaptations that reptiles have to survive in the world. Close up views guaranteed.

The program is offered rain or shine. Contact mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or call (631) 749-1001 for reservations.

SUGAR PLUM FAIR

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s annual Sugar Plum Fair is Saturday, November 26 beginning at 10 a.m. The fair features beautiful and unique homemade gifts, a raffle and café lunch. This event supports the United Presbyterian Women’s Mission Outreach.

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FOR THEINERT FUND

The annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund will take place on Saturday, November 26. The double-elimination tournament begins at 2 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gymnasium. Team registration is $150 and each team must have a high school student and a female player. All players receive a tournament t-shirt. Spectators pay a $5 suggested donation at the door and will be entered into a door prize raffle drawing.

Visit jjtmf.org to register a team or call Melissa at (631) 835-6503 or melissa@jjtmf.org.

LAMB AND PORK SHARES

Sylvester Manor is offering whole and half lamb and pork shares for sale. The shares are available on a first come first serve basis. Contact Andrew at aporzio@s.paulsmiths.edu for details.

In addition, there is a selection of lamb products available at the Sylvester Manor Gatehouse including chops, sausage and ground lamb. Ground pork is on sale at the Gatehouse for 30 percent off. Eggs will be sold at the Gatehouse during open hours and all week long on the porch by honor system for $5 per dozen.

While Sylvester Manor still has an abundance of vegetables, also being offered is a weekly Fall CSA. The cost is $20 a week for a selection of vegetables. Anyone interested must e-mail jcraig@sylvestermanor.org by 9 a.m. Friday for pick up on Saturday between 11 a.m. and noon. A Thanksgiving share will also be offered.

Contact jcraig@sylvestermanor.org for more information on that and details regarding the Fall CSA.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS MEETING

NOTE: The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 29 has been cancelled.

Next week:

ST. NICHOLAS DAY FAIR

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church holds its annual St. Nicholas Day Fair on Saturday, December 3. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features crafts for children, hand made gift items, a silent auction and a raffle. Silent auction items include Metropolitan Opera tickets, a case of Prosecco, a case of Roija red wine, artwork by Roz Dimon and more.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

The Shelter Island Historical Society Holiday Open House & Santa’s Workshop in Havens Barn is Sunday, December 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. On view will be the Shelter Island School “Student & Faculty Art Show.” Free pictures can be taken with Santa and guests can make a personalized frame. Refreshments will include freshly-made popcorn, sweets, cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider. Other activities include creation of your own decorations, ornaments, gifts and note cards (not just for children). Christina Cunningham will assist adults in making ornaments. Music will be provided Island Folk from 3 to 4 p.m.

Please bring an unwrapped toy (for a boy or girl) to donate to a child in need.

HOLIDAY GREENS WORKSHOP

The Shelter Island Garden Club hosts a “Holiday Greens Workshop” on Monday, December 5 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall.

This fun workshop is for members and interested community friends who would like to create holiday home decor or gifts from greens provided by the club. Bring tools and ornament materials to adorn your greens. For details, call Lolly Hedges Ryder (631) 749-4335.

WOMEN’S CLUB

HOLIDAY LUNCHEON

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will hold its Holiday Luncheon at noon on Tuesday, December 6 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

All are welcome. Please bring a gently used item for the silent auction as well as a covered dish for the luncheon.

A $5 ticket buys a chance for a reversible, 42-inch round holiday quilt donated by club president Nancy Fredericks with the proceeds being used for local charities.

Call Nancy at (631) 749-1972 to purchase a ticket if you can’t make the meeting. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

Across the moat

ROGERS MANSION

BY CANDLELIGHT

Celebrate the holidays at the Southampton Historical Museum with a candlelight reception at the Rogers Mansion. On Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The parlors and sitting rooms will be festooned with garlands of fresh winter greens and flowers. Colorful antique holiday decorations can be seen on the many trees that decorate the reception rooms in the Mansion. Enjoy light refreshments before or after your self-guided tour.

Admission is $10 for adults, free for children 17 and under. Call (631) 283-2494 to reserve. Rogers Mansion is at 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. For more information visit southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org.

HOLIDAY MARKET

The Parrish Art Museum celebrates Thanksgiving weekend with the Holiday Party + Market on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, at the museum in Water Mill.

The weekend includes shopping at exclusive vendors, art activities for families, and a festive benefit Patron Cocktail Party on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., with music, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, and book signings by well known artists.

Proceeds from the Friday evening benefit support the Parrish’s year-round programs. Tickets for the benefit cocktail party start at $150.

On Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can shop at the gift market.

On Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., children and their caregivers may participate in art activities including gallery tours and art projects in the studio inspired by works on view.

On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., Michelle Halstead will lead drop-in origami activities for all ages.

Throughout the weekend, all visitors to the museum may enjoy “Artists Choose Artists,” the Parrishs juried exhibition featuring the work of seven established artist jurors and the 14 participants they selected, as well as the newly installed permanent collection, featuring nearly 100 works.

Entry to the Gift Market is free with museum admission. Tickets for the cocktail party start at $150 for members and benefit the Parrish Art Museum’s year-round programs.

Visit parrishart.org or call (631) 283-2118 extension 150 for more information or to purchase tickets.

ROLL OF THE DICE

“Denim & Dice in December” a festive evening to “roll in” the holiday season, hosted by all three branches of the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, TWIGS, Southold West, East End/Shelter Island, will be held on Saturday, December 3, 7 to 11 p.m., Peconic Bay Yacht Club, Southold.

Highlights include casino games, Texas hold ‘em, DJ, dinner buffet by Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs and fabulous prizes.

Tickets are $125. To register by email, contact nuttybarb@aol.com, cc8985@hotmail.com or TWIGS.ELIH@hotmail.com.

For more information and reservations, call (631) 765-3464.