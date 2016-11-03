What’s Happening: November 3, 2016

CHAMBER MUSIC RETREAT

Alumni of the Perlman Music Program presents a chamber music concert of classical masterworks by Beethoven, Dvorak, Haydn and Schubert at the Clark Arts Center on Sunday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. No reservations are necessary.

For details about upcoming concerts, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org, call (212) 877-5045. Virtuoso Society members may reserve seats by email at specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. On Monday, November 7, each quartet will visit an East End school.

ELECTION EVE HAM DINNER

Shelter Island’s annual election eve ham dinner is back.

This year, the festive community event, with side-by-side seating at long tables for food and conversation, will take place in the Parish Hall of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Monday, November 7. There will be two seatings — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and diners are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Guests are invited to bring their own wine.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 children. To reserve, call the church office at (631) 749-0770 or Jeanne Brechter at (631) 749-8830. Take out is available between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

In addition, raffle tickets for the St. Nicholas Day Fair on December 3 will be for sale.

Silent auction items include Metropolitan Opera tickets, a case of prosecco, a case of Roija red wine, artwork by Roz Dimon and more.

MEETING DATE CHANGED

Because of Election Day, the Taylor’s Island Committee meeting originally scheduled for November 8, will now be held the following Tuesday, November 15, at 9 a.m. at Town Hall.

Next week:

VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST

The Shelter Island American Legion will hold a Veterans Day breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Admission is free, donations will be accepted. The legion’s Veterans Day ceremonies will follow out front at the flagpole at 10 a.m.

MUSIC AT PERLMAN

On Saturday, November 12 at 5 p.m., PMP hosts an alumni recital with cellist Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir who performs music by Beethoven, Brahms, Janacek and Schumann with pianist Alexandra Joan.

Meet the artists at a special reception afterwards. Tickets are $25, free for ages 18 and under.

Also on Saturday, November 12, at 6:30 p.m. come meet the artists of ArtSI as PMP holds a free reception for a weekend exhibition featuring work by Island artists at the Clark Arts Center. The music continues on Sunday, November 13 at 11:30 a.m. when PMP presents “Family, Music and Fun!” a taste of classical music, snacks and activities for the whole family, led by the Saturday night recital performers Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir and Alexandra Joan. The event is free with registration at perlmanmusicprogram.org/register.

Finally, on Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m., PMP offers a free works in progress concert at the center. PMP students and alumni will present classical masterworks by Bach, Clarke and Schumann with pianist John Root.

Society members may reserve seats by emailing specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

GET ORIENTED

Orienteering is a fun activity that will challenge your ability to read maps and “follow directions.”

On Saturday, November 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mashomack Preserve offers “Orienteering with Compass and Map.” Participants will start by learning basic topographical map reading and compass skills, then head into the woods to test their abilities.

All equipment is provided. Contact mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or call (631) 749-1001 for reservations.

Coming soon:

ECUMENICAL THANKSGIVING

The annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service will take place on Sunday, November 20 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church. There will be a collection of non-perishable items for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Refreshments will follow. Everyone is welcome.

TURKEY PLUNGE

Save the date for the seventh annual Turkey Plunge. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Library, the plunge is Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach.

Bring a warm towel! The plunge takes place rain, snow or shine. Register at the library or online at silibrary.org/plunge.

MEET SOME REPTILES

Lizards and turtles and snakes, oh my! A Thanksgiving weekend treat for the whole family is coming up when Mashomack Preserve presents “Reptiles: A Live Animal Presentation” on Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 2 p.m.

A Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist will be on hand to show and share facts about the very cool adaptations that reptiles have to survive in the world. Close up views guaranteed.

The program is offered rain or shine. Contact mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or call (631) 749-1001 for reservations.

ST. NICHOLAS DAY FAIR

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church holds its annual St. Nicholas Day Fair on Saturday, December 3.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features crafts for children, hand made gift items, a silent auction and a raffle.

Don’t forget:

GATEHOUSE POP-UP SHOP

The Sylvester Manor Gatehouse offers farm-themed home, gift and food items made or grown on Shelter Island or the East End. The rustic shop opposite the Manor’s gates at the corner of North Ferry and Manwaring roads, will remain open through November.

All purchases from the Gatehouse support the nonprofit organization’s cultural events and its work in sustainable agriculture, farmer education, children’s programs, school field trips and historic preservation.

The space — open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends through Thanksgiving — also functions as a visitor center where guests can pick up a map for self-guided tours of Sylvester Manor or find out more about the farm and its programs.

Learn more at sylvestermanor.org.

GARDEN CLUB ORNAMENT

The Garden Club of Shelter Island is selling its special limited edition 2016 ornament. The ornament is $22 and available at the North and South Ferry offices, the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Florist. They can also be purchased by calling Joan Buonocore at (631) 749-3367.

Across the moat

RAIN BARREL GARDENING

Learn about the benefits of native plantings, rain gardens and rain barrels at the Peconic Estuary Program’s upcoming native plant garden workshop.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, November 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Big Duck on Route 24 in Flanders. Native plants are naturally adapted to live in this area and therefore require no pesticides or fertilizers, and lower maintenance. Rain barrels collect rain water from rooftops that can be used to water plants, wash the car or even top off a swimming pool. Collectively, these practices will help reduce fertilizer use and reduce stormwater runoff and pollution entering our waterways.

Please bring your own gardening tools and gloves if possible. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a caregiver for the duration of the event.

Please bring water and wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Email peptalk@peconicestuary.org for more information and to register. Raindate is Sunday November 6.

SWINGING FOR A CAUSE

Calling all swingers! A Big Band Swing Dance will take place on Thursday, November 3 to benefit East End Arts at 230 Elm in Southampton. Setting the beat and playing hits by everyone from Glenn Miller to Harry Connick Jr. will be Trevor Davison’s 10-piece swing band. In addition to dancing, the evening includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37.50 in advance ($45 at the door). To reserve call East End Arts at (631) 377-3900.

GREAT GULL ISLAND PROJECT

The Great Gull Island project is a monitoring study of common and roseate terns nesting on Great Gull Island, a 17-acre island that separates the Long Island and Block Island sounds between Plum and Block islands. Recently, the study has been expanded to include surveys of the South American coast to determine where numbers of both species spend the non-breeding season. On Friday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m., the North Fork Audubon Society will offer a free presentation on the Great Gull Island project in the auditorium of Peconic Landing in Greenport.

The presenter, Helen Hays, is Chair of the Great Gull Island Committee, Division of Vertebrate Zoology-Ornithology for the Museum of Natural History, which owns the island. She has directed the project since the 1960s and participates in the fieldwork on the island, where she lives six months each year, as well as in South America.

For more information call (516) 526-9095 or email info@northforkaudubon.org.