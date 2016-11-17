What’s Happening: November 17, 2016

This week:

GRANTS AWARDED

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation will host its Grants Award Celebration on Sunday, November 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the lower level of Shelter Island Library. Grant recipients will talk about their educational adventures and how their lives have been impacted. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend and learn how the foundation is making a difference in the lives of Island youth.

SENIOR BREAKFAST

A senior citizens ecumenical breakfast will be held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. The cost is $5. To reserve, sign up at the Senior Nutrition program or call Laurie Fanelli at the Office of Senior Services, (631) 749-1059. If possible, bring a non-perishable food item for the food pantry.

HELPING HAND FOR HAITI

Shelter Island High School student and National Honor Society member Sophia Strauss is teaming up with Stony Brook University nursing student Joseph Ryan to help Haitians in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, which hit the island on October 4, killing over 1,000 people.

Joseph heads to Haiti in December with Sigma Theta Tau International, a nursing honor society and Sophia is gathering donations of supplies: Ziploc baggies (gallon size), new toothbrushes, full sized tubes of toothpaste, full sized bars of soap, new or like new washcloths, rolls/containers of Tums, and tubes of anti-fungal cream.

Please drop donations in the lobby of the Shelter Island School by Friday, November 18. To make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to Shelter Island School and write NHS Haiti in the memo.

SHOPPING AT THE GATEHOUSE

The Sylvester Manor Gatehouse is gearing up for the holiday season. For the next two Saturdays, November 19 and November 26, the shop will open at 9 a.m. for the convenience of early bird shoppers. Cider, donuts and Gabi’s pies will be available. The Gatehouse is still taking orders for Thanksgiving pies, pumpkin and apple, from Gabi’s Organics. Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 20. Stop by or email MSpielmann@sylvestermanor.org.

Throughout Thanksgiving weekend, November 25 to 27, the Gatehouse will offer complimentary gift-wrapping. Several new holiday items are available, including gift assortments that can be created to order.

ECUMENICAL THANKSGIVING

The annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service will take place on Sunday, November 20 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church. There will be a collection of non-perishable items for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. A monetary collection will also be received for the Food Pantry. Refreshments follow. Everyone is welcome.

TEA AND POETRY BRUNCH

Virginia Walker of Hay Beach is offering a “A Brunch Tea with a Touch of Poetry” at her home, 20 Country Club Drive, on Sunday, November 20 from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is $25 and proceeds benefit the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Cure.

Reserve by email at vwsipoet@optonline.net or by phone at (631) 749-2394 or (631) 603-4719.

Next week:

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING

A Thanksgiving community potluck dinner will be held in fellowship hall at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 24 at 2 p.m. Bring a dish to share or help out in the kitchen. Turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie will be provided.

For information call Dana or Emily at (631) 749-5092. Rides and meals for the homebound can be arranged in advance.

SUGAR PLUM FAIR

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s annual Sugar Plum Fair is Saturday, November 26 beginning at 10 a.m. The fair features beautiful and unique homemade gifts, a raffle and café lunch. This event supports the United Presbyterian Women’s Mission Outreach.

TURKEY PLUNGE

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Library, the Turkey Plunge is Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. Bring a towel! The plunge takes place rain, snow or shine. Register at the library or online at silibrary.org/plunge.

MEET SOME REPTILES

Mashomack Preserve presents “Reptiles: A Live Animal Presentation” on Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 2 p.m. Contact mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or call (631) 749-1001 for reservations.

Coming soon:

ST. NICHOLAS DAY FAIR

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church holds its annual St. Nicholas Day Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features hand made gifts, a silent auction and a raffle.

BUS TRIP TO NYC

Shelter Island’s Town Recreation Department will offer a “Do as you please” trip to New York City on Wednesday, December 7. Meet at North Ferry at 6:50 a.m. to get a boat meeting the bus in Greenport at 7:10 a.m. Bus will leave Bryant Park, 42nd Street side at 5:45 p.m. sharp. The cost of $30 covers cost of ferry and luxury coach.

Call Garth Griffin at (631) 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m. to reserve seats.

Across the moat

KODAK’S COLORAMA

In 1950, the Eastman Kodak Company installed the first Colorama on the interior east wall of New York’s Grand Central Station. These oversized advertisements were 18 feet high and 60 feet long, requiring more than a mile of cold-cathode tubes to light them from behind. A total of 565 Colorama photographs occupied the spot over the next 40 years.

As a major corporate and aesthetic undertaking, the production of Coloramas required the combined efforts of Kodak’s marketing and technical staffs, and scores of photographers, including such notables as Ansel Adams, Ernst Haas, Norman Rockwell (who photographed a quintessentially Rockwellian family closing up a summer cottage in Quogue) and Eliot Porter. Once touted by Kodak as “the world’s largest photographs,” 36 of these impressive panoramic prints (including Jim Pond’s “Family in convertible somewhere in Texas, 1968,” above) are included in “Colorama,” an exhibition organized by the George Eastman Museum and on view at the Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, through December 31, 2016.

THE SCARLET LETTER

Bay Street Theater is currently offering “The Scarlet Letter,” a play based on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 novel. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, November 17 to 19 and November 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. Matinees are on November 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 at baystreet.org or call (631) 725-9500.

The theater is located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.