What’s Happening: November 10, 2016

This week:

MUSIC AT PERLMAN

On Saturday, November 12 at 5 p.m., PMP hosts an alumni recital with cellist Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir who performs music by Beethoven, Brahms, Janacek and Schumann with pianist Alexandra Joan.

Described as “Riveting” by the New York Times, Ms. Thorsteinsdottir has appeared as soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto and Iceland Symphonies, among others, and her recital and chamber music performances have taken her across the US, Europe and Asia. Meet the artists at a special reception afterwards. Tickets are $25, free for ages 18 and under.

Also on Saturday, November 12 at 6:30 p.m. come meet the artists of ArtSI as PMP holds a free reception for a weekend exhibition featuring work by Island artists at the Clark Arts Center.

The music continues on Sunday, November 13 at 11:30 a.m. when PMP presents “Family, Music and Fun!” a taste of classical music, snacks and activities for the whole family, led by the Saturday night recital performers Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir and Alexandra Joan. The event is free with registration at perlmanmusicprogram.org/register.

Finally, on Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m., PMP offers a free works in progress concert at the center. PMP students and alumni will present classical masterworks by Bach, Clarke and Schumann with pianist John Root. Society members may reserve seats by emailing specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

For more information about any of the Perlman Music Program events, call (212) 877-5045.

VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST

The Shelter Island American Legion will hold a Veterans Day breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Admission is free, donations will be accepted.

Veterans Day ceremonies will follow out front at the flagpole at 10 a.m.

GET ORIENTED

Orienteering is a fun activity that will challenge your ability to read maps and “follow directions.”

On Saturday, November 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mashomack Preserve offers “Orienteering with Compass and Map.” Participants will start by learning basic topographical map reading and compass skills, then head into the woods to test their abilities.

All equipment is provided. Contact mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or call (631) 749-1001 for reservations.

GO FOR BAROQUE

Basically Baroque, an afternoon of classical music, will be performed by the North Fork Chamber Music Ensemble this Sunday, November 13 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The music starts at 3 p.m. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

SENIOR BREAKFAST

A senior citizens ecumenical breakfast will be held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. The cost is $5 and all seniors are welcome to attend. To reserve a seat for breakfast, sign up at the Senior Nutrition program or call Laurie Fanelli at the Office of Senior Services, (631) 749-1059. If possible, bring a non -perishable food item or a monetary donation for the food pantry.

Next week:

HELPING HAND FOR HAITI

Shelter Island High School student and National Honor Society member Sophia Stauss is teaming up with Stony Brook University nursing student Joseph Ryan to help Haitians in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, a category 4 storm, which roared through their island nation on October 4, killing over 1,000 people.

Sophia is seeking donations of these supplies: Ziploc baggies (gallon size), new toothbrushes, full sized tubes of toothpaste, full sized bars of soap (individually wrapped/boxed), new or like new washcloths, rolls/containers of Tums, and tubes of anti-fungal cream (Tinactin, Lotrimin or store brand).

Please drop donations in the lobby of the Shelter Island School by Friday, November 18. For monetary donations, make checks payable to Shelter Island School and write NHS Haiti in the memo.

ECUMENICAL THANKSGIVING

The annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service will be held Sunday, November 20 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church. There will be a collection of non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Refreshments will follow. Everyone is welcome.

TEA AND POETRY BRUNCH

Virginia Walker of Hay Beach is offering a “Brunch Tea with a Touch of Poetry” her home, 20 Country Club Drive, on Sunday, November 20 from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is $25 and proceeds benefit the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Cure.

“Neuron Mirror,” a poetry book by Ms. Walker and Michael Walsh, has raised $7,800 for the Lustgarten Foundation. A copy will be given to all who attend. The book is dedicated to four East End poets who died of pancreatic cancer: Robert Long, Siv Cedering, Diana Chang, and Antje Katcher. Ms. Walker, whose mother died of pancreatic cancer, will provide information on the work of the Lustgarten Foundation and will read a poems by the book’s co-author and a few of her own.

Reserve by email at vwsipoet@optonline.net or by phone at (631) 749-2394 or (631) 603-4719.

Coming soon:

TURKEY PLUNGE

Save the date for the seventh annual Turkey Plunge. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Library, the plunge is Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. Bring a warm towel! The plunge takes place rain, snow or shine. Register at the library or online at silibrary.org/plunge.

MEET SOME REPTILES

Lizards and turtles and snakes, oh my! A Thanksgiving weekend treat for the whole family is coming up when Mashomack Preserve presents “Reptiles: A Live Animal Presentation” on Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 2 p.m.

A Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist will show and share facts about reptiles. Contact mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or call (631) 749-1001 for reservations.

Across the moat

THE SCARLET LETTER

Literature Live! Bay Street Theater’s annual educational initiative, offers “The Scarlet Letter,” Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 novel about prejudice and persecution in a 17th century Puritanical New England village.

“The Scarlet Letter” was adapted for the stage by Joe Minutillo, who directs the play, and Scott Eck.

In addition to being offered to school audiences, this production also plays to the general public weekends from November 10 to 12, 17 to 19 and 25 to 26 at 7 p.m. Matinee performances are November 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20, available at baystreet.org or by calling (631) 725-9500. The theater is located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.