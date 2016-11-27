What is that?

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Tom Speeches was the early bird, recognizing the sign (see below) in front of the South Ferry offices, designating the high watermark of Superstorm Sandy, which swept around, over and through the Island in October 2012. Councilman Jim Colligan was also right on the money.

Bill Clark told us that the marker is about 200 feet from the end of the road, and the water was 3 feet deep on the road at the dock. Right after the storm, the place was marked with a stick, which later was replaced by the sign.