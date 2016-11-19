What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

A rare sight these days in the midst of a long drought — water falling — was the subject of last week’s photo contest (see below). Catherine Ehrlein emailed us with the correct answer — the fountain on Westmoreland Drive.

Councilman Jim Colligan weighed in with the right answer on our website, and Tom Speeches, no surprise, also knew about the beautiful fountain in the pond just off West Neck Road.