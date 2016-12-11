What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s photo’s location (see below) was identified by some eagle-eyed Islanders, but the purpose of the stone markers on Menantic Road across from the Recycling Center is still a bit of a mystery. Phyllis Wallace, a longtime archivist at the Shelter Island Historical Society, said it was unclear at press time what the markers were originally for.

Tom Speeches recognized them and thought, he wrote in an email, that “if you look closely, in a few areas, it does drop off [behind the markers] so perhaps they were made and put there many years ago as a precaution.”

Marijane Card was on the same track, emailing us that she thinks “they were an old time guardrail to show where the road ended in the snow. They are unique and in their own way beautiful.”

Richard Loper, on the Reporter Facebook page, recognized where the markers are, but didn’t hazard a guess at what they are.

If you know … well, you know.