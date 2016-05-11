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Last week’s What Is That? was a contest but also a public service. The photo (see below) is of a custom-made covering used by the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy to enclose deliveries of a box of bread and rolls, which arrive daily before the pharmacy opens to a perch on the porch.

The cover is to keep birds, squirrels and other critters away from the baked goods, Greg Ofrias of the pharmacy told us.

Jack Capon stopped by the office this week with the correct answer and Peter Miedema called to let us know he also knew what the cover is for.

Now, for the pubic service part: This is the second custom made cover, Mr. Ofrias told us, since one early bird of the human variety stole the original. “If you have it, please bring it back,” he said.