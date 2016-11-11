Weekly Calendar: November 3 — November 11, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Leaf wall art, using leaves and book pages. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your writing in a supportive environment. Writers of all levels and genres welcome, library, 5 p.m. Bring three to five pages of your work. Group meets twice monthly. Call (631) 749-0042 to sign up or contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Anime Club, watch episodes and discuss with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Steve Abbondondelo of the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research & Preservation talks about cold stunning of sea turtles and how volunteers can help. 7 p.m. library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Sylvester Manor CSA and Farm Stand closing, CSA final Saturday distribution, 9 to 11 a.m., farm stand. Final day of sales to the public at farm stand with special bargains, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., cash only.

Holiday shopping day, Havens Store at Havens House Museum. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments. (631) 749-0025.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Chamber music concert, masterworks by 15 Perlman Music Program alumni. 4:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Cardboard Campout, Shelter Island National Honor Society members and friends in grades 10 to 12 camp in cardboard boxes at the school to raise money and awareness for Habitat for Humanity. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Donations for Habitat and goodies for campers welcome.

Election eve ham dinner, an annual community event with side-by-side seating at long tables for food and conversation. Parish Hall of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wear red, white and blue. Guests may bring their own wine. Tickets $25 adults, $10 children. To purchase call (631) 749-0770 or Jeanne Brechter at (631) 749-8830.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Election Day, Town offices closed. Voting at Shelter Island School, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. School closed for students.

Wish bracelets, make one for yourself and a second for a friend. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Election Day Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Sponsored by United Presbyterian Women.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Garden Club of Shelter Island, “Everlastings” making dried flower arrangements by Diana Conklin. 11 a.m. St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall.

Leaf wind catcher, help decorate the library’s children’s room. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Sylvester Manor CSA, final Wednesday distribution, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., farm stand.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Senior citizens trip, to Smith Haven Mall. Leaves 8 a.m. from the Presbyterian Church parking lot. $5 per person. Led by Mollie Strugats. To reserve a seat call (631) 749-0978 and leave your name.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., American Legion Hall. Free, but donations accepted. Veterans Day ceremonies follow out front at the flagpole at 10 a.m.

Veterans Day, Shelter Island Town offices, Library and School closed.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

November 9: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 9: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m., Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.