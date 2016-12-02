Weekly Calendar: November 24 — December 2, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Thanksgiving community potluck dinner, 2 p.m., fellowship hall of Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Bring a dish to share. Turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie provided. Call Dana or Emily at (631) 7498-5092 for details. Call ahead to arrange rides or for a meal to be delivered to a homebound resident.

Thanksgiving Day, Shelter Island Library and all town offices closed.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Anime Club, watch episodes and discuss with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Sugar Plum Fair, homemade gifts, a raffle and café lunch. 10 a.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Supports the United Presbyterian Women’s Mission Outreach.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, final weekend for the season. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Havens Store, at the Shelter Island Historical Society open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (631) 749-0025.

7th Annual Turkey Plunge, sponsored by Friends of the Shelter Island Library. 11 a.m., Crescent Beach. Costume contest! Registration (631) 749-0042.

Special book sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Reptiles: A Live Animal Presentation,” a Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist shows and share facts about reptiles. 1 to 2 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or (631) 749-1001.

Annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gymnasium. $150 team registration. All teams must have a high school student and a female player. $5 donation at the door.

Art exhibit by George Rowland, reception 4 to 6 p.m., Griffing & Collins Real Estate. Refreshments. On display through January 27.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, final day for the season. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

String art, make artful creations out of yarn and string. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” 7 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Crystal geodes, craft. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Getting ready for the holidays, Senior Circle participants create holiday crafts, ornaments and decorate. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Shakespeare in Community, screening of the film “Titus Andronicus.” 5 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Shelter Island Book Club, discussion on “Remarkable Creatures” by Tracy Chevalier, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your work and the work of others in a supportive, creative, non-competitive environment. Bring three pages of your work. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Third annual Decorate Your Door, Store or More, a contest sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Vote online for your favorite through December 18. shelterislandchamber.org.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Science Fair, at Shelter Island School.

Friday Night Dialogues, “7T: Confessions of an Early Boomer,” a one-woman program by Jennifer Maxson. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 28: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

November 28: Fire Commissioners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse.

November 29: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m., Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.