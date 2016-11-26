Weekly Calendar: November 17 – November 26, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your work and the work of others in a supportive, creative, non-competitive environment. Bring three pages of your work. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Great Decisions, a moderated monthly foreign policy discussion tackles “climate geopolitics.” 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Wii U for teens, play your favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, Thanksgiving: your favorite family side dish. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “The Taming of the Shrew,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Brunch Tea with a Touch of Poetry, food, drinks and readings from “Neuron Mirror,” a poetry book by Michael Walsh and Virginia Walker to benefit the Lustgarten Foundation to cure pancreatic cancer. Noon to 2 p.m. at the Walker home, 20 Country Club Drive. $25 includes a copy of the book. Reserve at (631) 749-2394 or email vwsipoet@optonline.net.

Annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service, 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle Church. Collection of non-perishable items for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Monetary collection for the Food Pantry will also be taken. Refreshments follow. Everyone is welcome.

Grants Award Celebration, hosted by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. 4 to 5:30 p.m., library, lower level. Refreshments served. All are welcome.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Mystery Book Club, discussion on “Watching the Dark” by Peter Robinson, 5 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Young adult book club, discussion of “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green, followed by the film. 11:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Shelter Island Library, closes at 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Thanksgiving community potluck dinner, 2 p.m., fellowship hall of Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Bring a dish to share. Turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie provided. Call Dana or Emily at (631) 7498-5092 for details. Call ahead to arrange rides or for a meal to be delivered to a homebound resident.

Thanksgiving Day, Shelter Island Library and all town offices closed.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Anime Club, watch episodes and discuss with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Sugar Plum Fair, homemade gifts, a raffle and café lunch. 10 a.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Supports the United Presbyterian Women’s Mission Outreach.

7th Annual Turkey Plunge, sponsored by Friends of the Shelter Island Library. Crescent Beach, 11 a.m. Costume contest! Registration (631) 749-0042.

Special book sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Reptiles: A Live Animal Presentation,” a Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist shows and share facts about reptiles. 1 to 2 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or (631) 749-1001.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 18: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

November 19: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

November 21: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m., Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.