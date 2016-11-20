Weekly Calendar: November 10 – November 20, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Senior citizens trip, to Smith Haven Mall. Leaves 8 a.m. from the Presbyterian Church parking lot. $5 per person. Led by Mollie Strugats. To reserve a seat, call (631) 749-0978 and leave your name.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., American Legion Hall. Free, but donations accepted. Veterans Day ceremonies follow out front at the flagpole at 10 a.m.

Veterans Day, Shelter Island Town Hall, School and Library closed.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Young Artists Program, a five week drawing class for ages 12 and up led by Shelter Island Reporter cartoonist Peter Waldner. 10 a.m. to noon., library. Meets Saturdays through December 10. Culminates with art show and sale with proceeds benefitting the Food Pantry. Contact Jamie LaGrasse at jlagasse@silbrary.org to sign up.

Coffee and Coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. Coloring pages, coffee, tea and refreshments provided. Free. (631) 749-0042.

“Orienteering with Compass and Map,” learn topographical map reading and compass skills, then head into the woods to test your ability. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. All equipment provided. Contact mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or (631) 749-1001 for reservations.

NaNoWriMo check in, National Novel Writing Month challenge to create a 50,000 word novel by November 30. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, cellist Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir performs with pianist Alexandra Joan. 5 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Meet the artists reception follows. $25, free for ages 18 and under. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

ArtSI artists reception, for a weekend exhibition featuring work by Island artists. 6:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

“Works in Progress Concert,” Perlman Music Program students and alumni perform classical masterworks with pianist John Root. 2:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free. For details visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

Basically Baroque, a chamber music concert by the North Fork Chamber Music Ensemble. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Free. Donations appreciated.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Garden Club of Shelter Island, “Cutting of the Greens” with Lolly Hedges-Ryder and Vivian Lindemann. Bring clippers. 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor.

Thanksgiving Bingo, with books as prizes. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Yarn-wrapped monogrammed letter, craft. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, “Thanksgiving: Your Favorite Family Side Dishes,” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, Daniel Auteuil’s 2011 film “The Well Digger’s Daughter.” 7 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Paper pumpkins, craft for the dinner table. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

History Book Club, discussion on “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Millard, 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Senior citizens ecumenical breakfast, 10 a.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. All seniors welcome. $5. Bring a non-perishable food item or monetary donation for the food pantry. To reserve, call Laurie Fanelli at the town’s Office of Senior Services (631) 749-1059.

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your writing in a supportive, creative environment. All levels and genres welcome, library, 5 p.m. Bring three to five pages of your work. Call (631) 749-0042 to sign up or contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org.

“Great Decisions,” seventh in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “Climate Geopolitics,” 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Wii U for teens, play your favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, Thanksgiving: your favorite family side dish. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “The Taming of the Shrew,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Brunch Tea with a Touch of Poetry, food, drinks and readings from “Neuron Mirror,” a poetry book by Michael Walsh and Virginia Walker to benefit the Lustgarten Foundation to cure pancreatic cancer. Noon to 2 p.m. at Walker residence, 20 Country Club Drive. $25 includes a copy of the book. Reserve at (631) 749-2394 or email vwsipoet@optonline.net.

Annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service, 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle Church. Collection of non-perishable food items or monetary donations for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Refreshments follow. Everyone is welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 10: Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce meeting, 5:30 p.m. All members are welcome.

November 14: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

November 14: Board of Education meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.

November 14: MS4, 3 p.m.

November 14: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

November 14: Board of Trustees monthly meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

November 15: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, 9 a.m. (rescheduled from November 8 due to Election Day)

November 15: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 15: EMS Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m.

November 15: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

November 16: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

November 18: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

November 19: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m., Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.