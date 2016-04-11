Trail clearing continues Saturday

The clearing of the trail through Sylvester Manor will continue on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Participants are asked to meet at the Manor House and to bring cutting tools, goggles and leather gloves.

The Shelter Island Group for Trail Preservation obtained permission to link trails through Sachems Woods and Sylvester Manor and has been organizing trail clearing efforts since July.

The group has now obtained permission to put up the proposed blaze design and is nearing completion of the linkage, according to Joe Denny.

The eventual goal is to link as many of the trails through preserved parcels throughout the town, Mr. Denny said. Opening up the trail through Sylvester Manor allows connections to the Mildred Flower Hird Preserve and the Nursery Woodlands Annex, he said.

He has called the linkage “a huge step forward” and is inviting anyone interested in helping with the trail clearing to join the effort on Saturday.

Anyone with questions can reach Mr. Denny at shelterislandtrailclub@gmail.com.

j.lane@sireporter.com