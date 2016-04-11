Theinert Fund gets grant from brewing business

The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund is the recipient of a $,3,000 grant from Dog Tag Brewing to continue its work in providing scholarships for high school seniors.

When First Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert lost his life in Kalacheh, Afghanistan in June 2010, protecting his troops, his grief-stricken family could channel pain in one direction, they said — giving back to others as Joey had done during his all-too-short life.

The fund is one of 32 recipients of Dog Tag Brewing grants to assist nonprofit organizations started by Gold Star families.

Dog Tag Brewing partners with Pabst Brewing Company for production and distribution of its beers and contributes 100 percent of its royalties and after-tax profits to the Dog Tag Brewing Foundation.

In addition to the grants to Gold Star family foundations, the Dog Tag Brewing Foundation also provides free consulting services to assist new nonprofit charities dedicated to perpetuating the legacies of fallen military personnel and carries on the stories of their service.

In 2016, the scholarship fund has given out $12,000 to nine high school students from Shelter Island, Mattituck-Cutchogue, Greenport, Riverhead and Sag Harbor. It plans to give out another $3,000 before the end of the year to a Long Island high school graduate at SUNY Albany and to the 10th Mountain Division Scholarship Fund.

Since 2010, when the scholarship fund was started, $100,000 has gone to 47 students.

In addition, the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund has supported welcome home events for military personnel and developed a retreat center in Magdelena, New Mexico, for service members and veterans and their families.

j.lane@sireporter.com