Theinert 3 on 3 basketball tournament tips off Saturday

BY MELISSA MUNDY

The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund will hold their annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament this Saturday, tipping off at 2 p.m. at the Shelter Island School gymnasium.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert made the ultimate sacrifice on June 4, 2010 while serving his country during Operation Enduring Freedom. The inaugural tournament was held in November of that year, thanks to the efforts of event cofounders and coordinators Carla Cadzin and Ian Kanarvogel, who were both schoolmates of Joe’s. After a summer of solemn remembrance ceremonies, Carla and Ian wanted to host a celebratory event that would bring together all those who knew Joe best.

Over the past six years, the tournament has become a tradition, with teams from all sections of the community — full- and part-time resident families, teachers, students, and alumni from area schools and local businesses, all coming together to spend the day raising money for the foundation and remembering a dear friend.

The community is invited to come and cheer on our players. There is a suggested $5 donation at the door and all spectators will be entered into halftime door prize drawings.

Visit jjtmf.org for more information on the tournament, the foundation or to make a donation.