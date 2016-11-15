Tea, poetry and brunch for a good cause

Need a break after the election and before preparing for Thanksgiving?

Virginia Walker of Hay Beach offers a brunch for a worthwhile charity.

A Brunch Tea with a Touch of Poetry will be held at Ms. Walker’s home on Sunday, November 20 from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is $25 and proceeds benefit the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Cure.

“Neuron Mirror,” a poetry book by Ms. Walker and Michael Walsh, has raised $7,800 for the Lustgarten Foundation. A copy will be given to all who attend. The goal of the “Neuron Mirror” outreach is to raise a total of $10,000 for the foundation, which applies all contributions to research (its administrative costs are supplied by a generous donor).

The book is dedicated to four East End poets who died of pancreatic cancer: Robert Long, Siv Cedering, Diana Chang, and Antje Katcher. Ms. Walker, whose mother died of pancreatic cancer, will provide information on the work of the Lustgarten Foundation and will read a poems by the book’s co-author and a few of her own.

Ms. Walker’s address is 20 Country Club Drive. Seating is limited. Reserve by email at vwsipoet@optonline.net or by phone at (631) 749-2394 or (631) 603-4719. Or send a $25 check made to the Lustgarten Foundation to P.O. Box 1032, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. To learn more, visit neuronwalker.com and lustgarten.org.