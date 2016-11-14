That bright beacon that shone all night over Shelter Island is known as the “Supermoon,” so named because it is the closest the moon has been to the earth in 68 years.

The average distance of the moon from the earth is about 238,900 miles, but last night it was about 221, 524 miles away, according to The New York Times.

The Supermoon is 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter, according to The Times. With clear skies all night over the Island, it seemed much brighter than that.

As dawn broke, the Supermoon was still shining. And tonight, a super heavenly display is in store again.