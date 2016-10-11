Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Sam D. Curko, 76, of Shelter Island was arrested twice last week on harassment charges. Mr. Curko was first arrested at a Cartwright residence on November 1 around 9:30 p.m. and charged with harassment in the second degree with physical contact and criminal mischief in the fourth degree with damage to property.

He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Justice Helen Rosenblum, who released him on bail of $500 with orders to return to court at a later date.

After police received reports of numerous harassing phone calls, Mr. Curko was arrested again on November 6 around 8 p.m. on Smith Street and charged with two counts of harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned before Justice Rosenblum and released on $750 bail.

He was subsequently served with an order of protection.

ACCIDENTS

Aidan L. Monti of Shelter Island was driving in the westbound lane of Summerfield Place near the North Ferry office around 8 a.m. Sunday when he collided with a vehicle in the ferry line driven by Joan P. Zaleski of Shelter Island, who was being directed onto a boat.

Both cars sustained damage which police estimated at greater than $1,000. Police were called back to the scene later to resolve a dispute between the two parties.

Annmarie Seddio of Shelter Island was passing a contractor’s vehicle parked on Clinton Avenue on November 4 when she ran over a rake that had been left in the roadway. The rake sprang up against the side of her vehicle, causing minor damage to a side panel.

Charles C. Hine of Shelter Island reported to police that he hit a deer on Menantic Road around 5 p.m. on November 6 causing minor damage to his vehicle; the deer ran off.

SUMMONSES

Enver Zorluoglu of New Suffolk was ticketed on November 4 on Gardiners Bay Drive for driving with bald tires, and Vincent G. Flauto of Greenport was ticketed on November 5 on Manwaring Road for failure to keep right, improper passing and speed not reasonable and prudent.

OTHER REPORTS

Around 3 a.m. on November 1 a caller requested assistance in obtaining an emergency boat due to a sick animal; the North Ferry provided the service.

Political lawn signs were reported missing on November 1 and November 2.

On November 2, a caller reported that a boat stored on Bartman Road appeared to be in a right of way and may pose a problem for snow plowing if not moved before winter; police left a message for the boat owner.

Water flowing from a broken hose on a Menantic dock on November 3 prompted a call to the police; the responding officer was able to shut off the water and notify the homeowner.

Police told a caller who had complained on November 3 about an abandoned vehicle on her property that the matter was a civil in nature and if she wanted to remove the vehicle she would have to do so at her own expense.

The animal control officer on November 3 told hunters who have hunted on a Hay Beach property for many years that they had been asked by the caretaker to leave and not to hunt on the property in the future.

OnStar reported a vehicle collision on Jaspa Road on November 4, but the responding officer found instead that the vehicle was in for service at Hubbard’s Repair shop, where its electrical system was being re-charged at the time of the supposed accident.

The emaciated carcass of an apparently uninjured deer found dead on a HiLo lawn was transported on November 4 to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for further analysis.

A Silver Beach resident complained November 4 about hunters tracking deer on her property without permission. The responding officer met with the woman who said she did not want active hunting on her property, but understood that for the purpose of tracking an injured deer so that it does not suffer, it may be necessary for hunters to enter her property.

A police officer on patrol in the Village of Dering Harbor on November 4 checked the credentials of a hunter parked by a roadside there to ensure he was permitted to hunt in the village.

A boat owner will soon be reunited with his missing vessel, which has been in the police impound lot. He turned up seeking information at the police station on November 5 and said he would return Thanksgiving weekend if he could find a trailer to haul the boat away.

The remains of a deer, discarded in two large black trash bags, were found November 5 near a town garbage can in the Shorewood area; the animal control officer removed them to the Recycling Center.

A dog is in the middle of a dispute between two people who both claim to own it; police told the parties on November 5 that the matter would have to be sorted out in civil court. The dog was left at its current location.

A dead deer was found alongside a Center roadway early in the morning on November 6; the Highway Department removed it to the Recyling Center.

A passerby found a hunting license and turned it in at police headquarters on November 6.

A rental car abandoned on Ram Island was towed away by the rental company on November 7.

ALARMS

A Tarkettle resident phoned police on November 2 around 9:30 p.m. to call off an alarm that had been triggered by putting in the wrong code.

A real estate broker preparing a South Ferry Hills house for a showing accidently tripped a burglary alarm on November 4.

A burglary alarm was set off at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club during high winds overnight on November 5.

AIDED CASE

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams attended to an aided case on November 2, and transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 3.