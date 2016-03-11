Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Carolina D. Oakley, 26, of Providence, Rhode Island was stopped on St. Mary’s Road on October 29 just after 9:30 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 of 1 percent and failure to stop at a stop sign, keep right and stay in lane. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Justice Helen Rosenblum, who released her on her own recognizance to appear at a future date.

After a police investigation, Andrew John Reeves, 26, of New York City was arrested in the Heights around 1 a.m. on October 30, for unlawful possession of marijuana and issued an appearance ticket.

SUMMONSES

Hector Zhunio of East Hampton was ticketed on October 25 on North Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone and being an unlicensed driver.

Bruno DaSilva Laurentino of Bel Air, Maryland, was ticketed on October 27 on North Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone.

Carlos Moran Flores of Shelter Island was ticketed on October 31 on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 46 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

David Navara of Shelter Island reported to police on October 27 that he hit a deer while driving on Sunshine Road, causing damage of less than $1,000 to his vehicle.

A dog runing loose was struck by a car on October 30; its owner was notified to care for the animal.

Pamela H. Pospisil of Shelter Island reported to police on October 31 that she hit a deer while driving on North Ferry Road. The deer ran off. Damage to her vehicle had not yet been assessed.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported a sick raccoon on October 25; when police arrived the animal was gone.

Boats broke loose of their moorings and ran aground in two locations last week.

The town’s Animal Control Officer was called on to remove a dead deer from Cartwright Road on October 16.

There were no reports of service interruption after a tractor-trailer driver told police October 26 that he may have pulled down a telephone wire on Ram Island.

A person concerned about a truck on town property on October 26 was assured it belonged to sanctioned hunters working there.

Later, an officer was unable to track down the source of an apparent shotgun blast from the woods on Ram Island.

Also last week police: Assisted a resident with a possible identity theft issue; responded to a report of an open manhole; returned to its owner a dog running at large in Silver Beach; resolved a dispute between two residents, and forwarded to the Building Department a resident’s complaint about nuisance light from an exterior fixture on his neighbor’s property.

Political signs went missing again: A Clinton-Kaine sign from a Center residence; two signs (the report did not state the party affiliation) from a West Neck lawn and a Clinton sign from a Center residence.

ALARMS

A burglary alarm went off at a Harbor View home on October 26, but police found the house secure.

The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire at a Westmoreland residence on October 26, the home was not damaged.

There was a false fire alarm at the Ram’s Head Inn on October 17.