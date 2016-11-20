Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Dr. Frank Gross

Dr. Frank Gross passed away in his sleep on November 4, 2016 at DarWay Nursing Home in Forksville, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Gross spent many years on Shelter Island, according to his daughter, Carol Lang, who said the Island will always have a special place in his family’s hearts.

Born May 30, 1932, he was the middle son of Bertram and Rachel Gross of Brakpan, South Africa. His dream was always to be a U.S. citizen.

Dr. Gross arrived in the U.S. from South Africa to study medicine and went on to become a very proud citizen many years ago.

He loved medicine, his family, gardening, photography, reading and especially music.

Dr. Gross will be missed by his family including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family members said they have many precious, special memories that they will treasure forever.

Dr. Gross and his wife, Alleene Gross, who predeceased him, moved to Wellsville, New York to be close to family. They both jumped into the community and became known by many people here. He became a part of the medical community, while she became a part of the hospital community.

He spent as many days as possible at David A. Howe Public Library in Wellsville. Anyone who wishes to honor him please make a donation to the David A. Howe Public Library, 55 North Main Street, Wellsville, NY 14895.