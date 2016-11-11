Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Students honor veterans

To the Editor:

As well as being the K-12 art teacher at the Shelter Island School, I have the privilege of teaching 6th through 8th graders their state-mandated course on home and careers.

We frequently enjoy many sewing projects, and, of course, the students love to cook. At this time of year, I ask the students to pause their activities and write a thank you note to a veteran.

This is an activity that brings up great conversation and thoughtfulness about those who have served our country.

On another Veterans Day, I would like to share one heartfelt letter that a young lady in my 8th grade class wrote:

Dear Sir,

You have my utmost respect for your service to our country and your courage to face an enemy.

War is a terrible thing and is something that we should learn from, but yet we seem to relive the same conflict over and over again.

I don’t know who I’m writing to or if you share my ideals or thoughts on the subject, but the waste of human life should not be taken for granted.

So thank you, sir, for living, coming home to your family and to a country that, even though it is flawed, tries to get better.

K. Doyle

She speaks for all of us on Veterans Day.

STEPHANIE SAREYANI, Shelter Island

Gift of Life

To the Editor:

As we enter into this season of giving and gratitude, I am writing on behalf of the Island Gift of Life Foundation to graciously thank the community for its support this past year and ask for your continued generosity in 2017.

We are completely donor-funded and our board members provide all services free of charge. Your donations are essential to the support we provide to our patients and their families.

Thanks to people like you, we have been able to continue our mission to offer financial assistance and other related support to patients dealing with life-threatening illnesses on Shelter Island and communities such as East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Southampton, Montauk, Southold, Greenport and Riverhead. We are proud to have been able to coordinate several blood drives and bone marrow screenings throughout Suffolk County.

As 2016 comes to an end, we ask that you help us to sustain our efforts and continue to offer relief to those who need it most. We would be most grateful if you could include us in your holiday philanthropic efforts and contribute to our Holiday Fund Drive.

Your donation can help bring peace and comfort to a fellow neighbor this holiday season. That is what the Gift of Life is all about.

If you would like to make a tax deductible contribution, or further information about the Island Gift of Life Foundation, please visit islandgiftoflife.org or contact us at Island Gift of Life Foundation, PO Box 532, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

We thank you in advance for your generosity and support and wish you and yours a happy and healthy holiday season.

KEN LEWIS

President, Island Gift of Life foundation