Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Martin A. Hunt of Shelter Island accidentally backed into a utility pole on Robin Lane in South Ferry Hills on November 16 causing damage to his vehicle in excess of $1,000. The pole was not damaged.

Robert V. Andrew of Shelter Island was attempting to leave a parking space in a Hay Beach driveway on November 20 when his motorcycle slipped on leaves, causing a minor injury to his hip. His motorcycle was not damaged.

SUMMONSES

On November 16 on North Ferry Road, Manuel Ramirez of Riverhead was charged with speeding 30 miles per hour in a 20-mph zone and being an unlicensed driver, and James M. Pakenham of Huntington was charged with inadequate or no stop lights and driving an uninspected vehicle.

Other drivers were issued warnings during routine patrols on November 16 and 18.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 15, police opened an investigation relating to a text message sent to a resident’s phone and forwarded to the Building Department a possible violation of the town’s Dark Skies legislation relating to a floodlight illuminating a Menantic flagpole.

A Center caller reported unwanted contact from another resident on November 17; police officers advised both parties to refrain from further contact or they may be subject to a harassement charge.

An officer assisted a Hay Beach caller on November 18 with deleting possible scam emails and began an investigation into possible financial crime on November 19.

There were four reports last week relating to deer: in the Montclair area a deer stuck in a fence got free and appeared uninjured; a deer hit by a car on Ram Island Road was dispatched and removed to the Recycling Center; in Shorewood, a deer carcass found on a roadside with an arrow in its abdomen was traced to a bow hunter registered to work in the area; and an officer dispatched an injured deer in the Center.

ALARMS

A Menantic resident inadvertently made a 911 cell phone call on November 16; an officer checked and found that all was well. Burglary alarms went off at three locations last week, all were determined to be false alarms.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams attended to three aided cases on November 19, one requiring transport to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Two aided cases were transported to ELIH on November 20.