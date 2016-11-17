Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

A police license plate reader led to the arrest of Stephen M. Sullivan, 48, of Rocky Point, New York. He was stopped on November 11 on North Ferry Road for driving with a suspended registration and arrested on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a suspended registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. He was released on station house bail of $200 and ordered to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. His vehicle was impounded.

SUMMONSES

Todd J. Shaw of Babylon wasstopped November 13 on South Ferry Road after police received a hit via a license plate reader and was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, and later, when it was determined the registration had been suspended two years ago, for driving an unregistered motor vehicle. The vehicle’s license plates were removed and it was parked at an Island residence.

Police issued verbal warnings to drivers in five traffic stops last week.

OTHER REPORTS

Police sorted out a dispute on November 8 between the would-be seller and buyer of an item, returning it to the former after he complained that the latter had not paid.

On November 9, an employee accidentally tripped the alarm at a South Ferry Hills residence and an officer following up on a call about a light on in a Ram Island residence found an authorized person at work there.

Shelter Island police provided Southold police with information about an abandoned vehicle and a Center resident reported damage to her vehicle while parked in her driveway on November 11.

A lost dog was found by police on November 12 and returned to its owner.

An officer on November 14 advised a caller how to avoid identity theft after she reported receiving unwanted emails.

Also last week, a dead animal on the side of Menantic Road and a dead deer on a Center caller’s front lawn were removed to the Recycling Center. Police are investigating a possible petit larceny in the Center.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 8, 10 and 12.